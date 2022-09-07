Linda Lou Mitchell passed away at Hope Stay Assisted Living on Aug. 26, 2022, at the age of 76 years old. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Linda’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Gundersen Hospice, Inclusa, and to the caring staff at Hope Stay Assisted Living who provided such loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.

The complete obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be offered at http://jandtfredrickson.com/.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.