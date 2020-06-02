Linda Lou Moyle

HOPKINS, Minn./LA CROSSE — Linda Lou Moyle, 76, of Hopkins, formerly of La Crosse went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Augustana Chapel View.

Visitation was after noon, Monday, June 1, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, 709 E. Mapleleaf Drive, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, where the family greeted friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the funeral home with the Rev. David Plooster officiating. Interment will be in Forest Home Cemetery.

In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, guidelines for appropriate social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be followed.

Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Timber Bay Youth Investment or Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, 709 E. Mapleleaf Drive, P.O. Box 656, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, 52641, 319-385-1998.

