Linda Louise (Kettles) Taylor, 59, of Minnesota City, passed away unexpectedly following a short-term illness at St. Mary’s Hospital, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, surrounded by her husband and children. Linda was born on May 14, 1963, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Bill and Marvel Kettles. She was a graduate of Marshalltown Senior High School and was an avid acoustic guitar player in her younger years, successfully competing in music competitions. On July 30, 1983, she was united in marriage to Randy Taylor. She was employed by Randall’s grocery of Marshalltown, Peerless Cleaners of Fairmont, Minnesota, Sprint Corporation of Winona and RTP Company of Winona. She was a customer service representative at both Sprint and RTP.

She traveled the world in support of her husband’s work, including Marshalltown, Iowa, Fairmont, Minnesota, and then packed up her two small children and moved to Hong Kong to be with her husband as he worked an overseas assignment. Upon returning to the United States, she moved to Winona to support her husband at a new job. Linda became involved at Faith Lutheran Church as a Sunday School teacher and then superintendent. She was very involved with Goodview Activity Group, where she held committee chair responsibilities and was group president for two terms. In 2012, Linda was exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge 327.

She had a personality that people gravitated to and made many friends and close associates. Her cooking and baking skills was well renowned.

Linda is survived by her husband, Randy of Minnesota City; son, Adam (Rose) Taylor of Wanamingo, Minnesota; daughter, Emily (John) Zywicki of Wapauca, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Aaliyah Taylor, Cayden Hendrickson, Hunter Taylor, Skylin Taylor and LJ Zywicki (to her grandchildren, Linda was lovingly known as “Nona”); father, Bill Kettles of Pepin, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews and cousins scattered throughout the United States and Scotland.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marvel; mother-in-law, Laurene Davis; father-in-law, Ken Davis; uncle, Ross Kettles of Scotland; and aunt, Louise of Wittier, California.

There will be a visitation for friends and family at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. A reception of food, beverage and remembrance will follow at the Elks Lodge 327. Hoff Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Linda was very supportive of Freedom Honor Flight for veterans. Please send any voluntary gifts to: Winona Elks Lodge 327c/o Linda Taylor Freedom Honor Flight Donations, 4540 Service Drive, Winona, MN 55987; Or Linda Taylor c/o Freedom Honor Flight Donations, 6955 Woodland Blvd, Minnesota City, MN 55959.