ONALASKA—Linda Lyche, 72, of Onalaska passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home, surrounded by loving family. Linda Renee O’Brien Lyche was born July 30, 1950 in Fargo, ND. Her family later moved to Minot, ND where she graduated high school in 1968. Following graduation, her parents moved to Jamestown and Linda went off to Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. It was while at Concordia her roommate introduced her to her future husband, who was attending Moorhead State College. The remaining college years were spent at the University of North Dakota where she graduated in December 1971, with a double major in Psychology and Spanish along with minors in Math and Secondary Education. Her college years included a study abroad in Valencia, Spain – creating a passion for travel that continued her whole life.

On May 12, 1972, she married the love of her life, John. In July 1974, the young couple moved to the Coulee Region, for what they thought was a temporary assignment for John’s training at a local bank. Linda’s first job in the area was as a math teacher at La Crescent High School.

Although originally unsure about becoming a parent, when Linda and John did decide to start their family, Linda devoted herself to being a mother. As a stay-at-home parent to Eric (1978), Adam (1980), and Jill (1982), Linda brought joy, education, guidance, and love to her young children. She would frequently share how being a mother was one of the greatest joys of her life.

As her youngest child started kindergarten, Linda also decided to return to school. She attended UW-La Crosse, obtaining her Masters Degree in Psychology and later her specialist designation as a School Psychologist. Following graduation, she worked as Gifted and Talented coordinator for the Onalaska High School. This would later be replaced by her taking a job as a School Psychologist in the Sparta School District. After several years she moved her employment closer to home and took on a similar role for the West Salem School District. Through all of this, she remained deeply involved in her kids’ activities. She had several leadership roles in the Onalaska PTO, youth hockey, the Show Choir Parent Support group, and at the Onalaska United Methodist Church. She chaperoned several Mission Trips through the church. Linda and her family also hosted five different long-term exchange students.

Linda loved to travel and celebrated any chance to see the world. In addition to trips throughout the United States, she explored the world – reaching five different continents. She enjoyed the fresh air and adventure of family ski trips, as well as the warm sun that came with winter escapes to warmer climates. She and her husband enjoyed hopping on the Harley to travel around Wisconsin, Sturgis, SD, and even as far away as New Zealand. She combined her interest in travel with her commitment to service, traveling with Rotary International to India to aid in immunization efforts to eradicate Polio.

Linda was passionate about supporting her community. She was invited to share her background and experience by joining the Family and Children’s Center board, later becoming its chair. She also served as a Trustee for the YMCA, and together with her husband chaired the United Way Fundraising Campaign. She embraced and cherished her role as a “First Mate” in the Riverfest organization. She actively supported The Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club, and so many others. Her efforts individually and with her husband led to recognition from many organizations, including: “Red Shield Community Service Award” from The Salvation Army; the “Outstanding Philanthropist” award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals; “Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award” from the Bethany St. Joseph Corporation; “St. John XXIII Distinguished Service Award” from Viterbo University; the “Live United” award from the Great Rivers United Way; “Wall of Fame” inductee from the Boys and Girls Club; “Ted Griffin Award” from the YMCA; “Hall of Fame” inductee from the La Crosse Community Theatre; and November 8, 2022 was declared “Linda Lyche Day” by the City of Onalaska.

Linda was quick to make friends and truly loved connecting with the people around her. She was part of a multi-decade recipe group which published a cookbook of their recipes, two book clubs, and an Adventure Group. She also formed countless friendships through running, her children’s activities, and involvement in the community.

Linda’s smile was brightest when she was with her grandkids. She first became “Nana” in 2010. Five years later she had nine grandchildren, each with a special place in her heart. Time with them was perpetually prioritized as she created passions and connections with each one of them. Every Christmas included a family gingerbread house, every Easter the baking of the “Bunny Cake,” coordinating outfits for all major holidays and gatherings, and each grandchild got a special week with just Nana and Papa. Even as she battled ALS, she remained to committed to supporting her grandchildren, traveling across the country to support them in baseball, hockey, basketball, gymnastics, dance, and their musical and school performances. She organized yearly family trips for all 17 members. Her role as Nana was the title she held dearest.

Linda is survived by her husband John of Onalaska, WI; three children and nine grandchildren: Eric (Erin) Lyche and their children: Kasen, Sloane, and Margot of Denver, CO; Adam (Debbie) Lyche and their children: Ian, Colin, and Grace of Edina, MN; and Jill (Paul) Kulig and their children: Lucas, Leah, and Jack of Altoona, WI. Two sisters: Patricia Dardis and Cynthia (Jay) Nimens both of Sun City west, AZ; brothers and sisters-in-law: Chuck (Claire) Lyche, Jeff Fourcault, Scott (Ginny) Lyche and Mary Elizabeth Lyche and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law: Charles and Mary Lyche, and siblings-in-law: John Dardis, Barbara Fourcault, and Donald Langford.

A time for visitation with family, will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Weber Center in La Crosse, WI from 9:00 AM until fifteen minutes prior to the time of the funeral services beginning, at 11:00 AM in the Weber Center’s Lyche Theater. Immediately following the services conclusion, a celebration of Linda’s life, together with a luncheon, will be held at Celebrations on the River in La Crosse.

The kindness and warmth shown to Linda and our family during her life’s journey, and her commitment to giving to others, will help you to understand why in lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a gift of your time, talent, or treasure to an organization or charity that you feel would be meaningful to you and Linda. Linda supported organizations throughout her local community and the world, and had a special passion for children and education.