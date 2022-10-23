ONALASKA — Linda M. Hamilton, 77, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main Street, La Crosse. Pastor Laura Wright will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the John and Linda Hamilton Scholarship at the Western Technical College Foundation. This scholarship supports single parents in earning their degree at the college.

