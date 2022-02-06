ONALASKA — Linda M. Kochenderfer, 81, of Onalaska, WI, passed away peacefully on January 31st at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, WI.

She was born on July 28, 1940, in Winona, MN, to William and Elfa (nee Stirn) Kochenderfer of Fountain City, WI.

She grew up in Fountain City, WI, and graduated from Fountain City in 1958. Linda attended Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN, and received a degree in education. Linda got her master’s degree from Winona State University in guidance and counseling.

Linda was a guidance counselor for Central High School in La Crosse for 30 years and retired in 1999. Linda loved helping and challenging her students to achieve their fullest potential. She was a strong advocate for her students and wanted them to succeed. Linda also traveled extensively and visited every continent except Antarctica and listed Africa as her most favorite trip. Linda also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had many lifelong friends in the greater La Crosse area with whom she enjoyed having lunch, catching up and playing cards.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, William and her mother, Elfa. She is survived by her sister, Judy (Charles) Skarie of Moseley, VA; her niece, Laura Skarie of Moseley, VA; her nephew Paul (Jennifer) Skarie of Stoddard, WI; and three great nephews Jackson Skarie of Moseley, VA, and Conor and Griffin Skarie of Stoddard, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Onalaska, WI, or the McPherson Eye Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Service details are pending. Coulee Region Cremation Group of Onalaska is assisting the family.