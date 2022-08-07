Linda (Muehlenkamp) Schultz, age 81, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26, 2022, while surrounded by her family in the home of her daughter in Wildomar, California.

Linda’s journey began February 25, 1941, at a hospital in Mauston, Wisconsin, born to Carl and Genevieve (Berendes) Muehlenkamp. She was baptized, confirmed, and began her devotion to Jesus Christ at the Indian Creek Catholic Church in Clifton, Wisconsin.

Her childhood was spent enjoying life with her eight siblings on the family dairy farm in Oakdale, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Tomah, Wisconsin, High School graduation class of 1959. After graduation, she moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where she worked for Dairyland Mutual Insurance Company.

During the summer of 1959, Linda attended a 4th of July rock and roll dance at the Community Hall in Kendall, Wisconsin. It was at this dance where she met the love of her life, her future husband of 61 years, Ron Schultz. They were married September 10, 1960, at the Indian Creek Catholic Church in Clifton, Wisconsin.

Linda and Ron began their life together in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They had three children (Debbie, Pamela, and Scott), all born in Milwaukee.

September 1965, the family moved to La Habra, California. Linda was a stay-at-home mother while the children were growing up. She was a talented seamstress, who hand-made with love, all types of clothing that family and friends wore with pride to proms, wedding and other special occasions. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She loved when the entire family would get together.

After the children were grown, Linda began a career in the aerospace industry. She worked 15 years for Rockwell Industries and FMC Company.

Linda was a dedicated worker and received numerous employee appreciation awards.

After retiring from aerospace, she was a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren. While being their #1 babysitter, she always sat with them, watching their videos, and making delicious snacks for them. They always looked forward to going to Grandma’s house.

Linda was a very patriotic American. She always wore something red, white and blue on days like Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day and the decorations in her home reflected her patriotism.

Linda was always a devoted baseball fan. As a Wisconsin teenager, she was a Milwaukee Brave fan. The Braves moved to Atlanta, and she moved to California and quickly became a Los Angeles Dodger fan. She really enjoyed watching the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

Her faith in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was a big part of her life. Linda was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in La Habra, California, for more than 50 years. She served with the Ministry of the Sick and Elderly for many years, bringing comfort and happiness to the many she served.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ron Schultz; her three children: Debbie Balestrieri of Placentia, Calif., Pam Schultz of Wildomar, Calif., and Scott Schultz (Susie) of Rescue, Calif.; six grandchildren: Sarah, Shelby, Summer, Michael, Matthew, and Kyle; three great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Max, and Adrian; two sisters: Charolotte Muha and Eunice Daily; two brothers: John (Jean) Muehlenkamp and Charlie (Sue) Muehlenkamp; three sisters-in-law: Betty Muehlenkamp, Yvette Muehlenkamp and Maria Muehlenkamp; many nieces; nephews; cousins and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law: Darlene (Korwin) Quist; three brothers: David, Paul, and Bill Muehlenkamp.

Funeral services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 900 W. La Habra Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631. Service held the twenty-sixth of July two thousand twenty-two.