HOLMEN — Linda Proudfoot, 81, of Holmen passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center after a brave battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the La Crescent United Methodist Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.