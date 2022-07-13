READSTOWN—Linda Sherry (Turnmire), age 64, of Readstown, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022. Linda was born on May 30, 1958, in Richland Center, WI to Theron and Frances (Pettera) Turnmire. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1977, and married Randy Sherry on May 29, 1982. Randy and Linda had their 40th wedding anniversary in May of 2022. For the first 7 years of their marriage, Linda worked as a bank teller. Then, she became a certified nursing assistant and worked in healthcare while also earning an Associate Degree from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. Linda served as a CNA at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning, taking care of her dogs Toby and Chloe, and shopping at craft markets with her friends. Linda will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughters: Teresa (Charley) Dalton of Huxley, Iowa and April Sherry of La Crosse, WI; her son, Matthew Sherry of Soldiers Grove, WI; her grandchildren: Abigail and Elliot Dalton; her brother, Delbert (Darlene) Turnmire of Richland Center, WI; sister-in-law, Debra Rasmussen of Madison, WI; brother-in-law, Lee (Carrie Morey) Sherry of Viroqua, WI; and five nieces: Terri Dilley, Tammy Crary, Amanda Drew, and Hallie and Isabella Sherry.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Theron and Frances Turnmire; and her brother, Loren Turnmire.
A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church in rural Soldiers Grove. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial was in the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.