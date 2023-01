Linnea Lou Schieche, age 87, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.