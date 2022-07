INDEPENDENCE — Lisa Ann Schock, 60, of Independence died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehab. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Lisa will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. To express condolences to her family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.