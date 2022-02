HOLMEN — Lisa (McCutchen) Betsinger, 58, of Holmen passed away February 3, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

A celebration of her life will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.