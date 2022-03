Lisa K. Mohr, 56, of La Crosse, Wis., died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Chariton, Iowa, with family present.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A prayer service will begin at 4:00 p.m.