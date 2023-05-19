CIPPEWA FALLS—Lisa Marie Sommerfeld, 61, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Tilden, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at You Are Home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Lisa was born October 31, 1961 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert H. and Lorraine (Loschko) Sommerfeld.

Lisa loved going for walks with papa, baking cookies with mama, she was special to everyone, very sweet and brought joy to all.

Lisa was blessed to have loving parents and family to take care of her for her lifetime.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Lorraine Sommerfeld of Chippewa Falls; three brothers: Michael (Candice) Sommerfeld of Prescott, AZ, Kurt (Gail) Sommerfeld of Mequon and John (Barbara) Sommerfeld of Rice Lake; one sister, Marcia (Tom) Schick of Cornell; and one sister-in-law, Eileen Sommerfeld of Altoona.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Sommerfeld; and one brother, Robert Sommerfeld, Jr.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in South Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the funeral home.

