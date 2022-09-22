ARCADIA — Lisa Mary Rumpel, 56, of Arcadia passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born February 16, 1966, in Arcadia, Wis., to Jerome & Cleo (Litscher) Rumpel. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved to travel. She was an excellent quilter and enjoyed gifting them to family, friends and charities.

Lisa was currently employed as an accountant for Catholic Charities in Winona. She previously had worked many years as a Treasury Manager for Ashley Furniture Industries.

Lisa is survived by her parents; three sisters: Laurie (Scott) Halama of Independence, Nancy (Bruce) Lettner of Trempealeau, and Kathy (Jeff) Vander Meer of DeForest. She is further survived by nieces: Sheila (Jordan) Putz, Kaylyn (Ben) Klug; and nephews: Alex (Caity) Lettner, Kyle (Rachel) Lettner, Brian (Ananda) Lettner, Austin (Beth) Halama and Matthew Vander Meer. She also enjoyed spending time with her great-nieces: Rayna, Hadley and Laikyn Putz, Evelyn Lettner, and Freya Halama; and great-nephew, Beau Klug.

Lisa was preceded in death by her sister, Becky; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia, Wis., with Father Arturo Vigueras officiating. Family and friends are welcome to the visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with lunch after at Holy Family Parish. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.