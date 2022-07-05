CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lisa (Smith) Stelter Graf, 60, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 30, 2022, from complications of abdominal cancer. Lisa was born on July 18, 1961, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Beverly (Bublitz) Smith and James H. Smith. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1979 and later earned a BBA in business and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1983.

Lisa had a successful career as a home mortgage specialist and helped countless people navigate the challenges of purchasing a home from 1983 through her retirement in 2020. She started her career with First Federal-La Crosse, where year after year she won awards and earned trips for meeting and beating mortgage goals. She excelled at excelling. After leaving First Federal, she worked for many years at Royal Credit Union and ended her career at U.S. Bank. Her customers number in the thousands, and they would seek her assistance wherever she worked.

She was active in the Realtor’s Association of Chippewa Valley, receiving their Affiliate of the Year award in 1997. Additionally, she was involved with the Chippewa Valley Homebuilder’s Association, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and the Wisconsin Youth Sports Program. She participated in Leadership Eau Claire, served as the Past President of the Eau Claire Rotary in 2004, was Secretary of the Board and Shareholder at the Wild Ridge Golf Course, and served on the Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. She was extremely generous with her time and enjoyed giving back; she was also active in teaching and judging with the high school DECA program.

Her entrepreneurial spirit shined when she started Camille’s Sidewalk Café, later renamed Deb’s Café, and she also joined with her friend and business partner Sheri Spies to start Bravo! Salon and Spa, a salon that has received local and national recognition.

Lisa was loved by everyone she met, her smile lit up the room, and her generosity was unmatched! Always willing to dig in and help, no matter the situation! She lived her life to the fullest and had no regrets. She made friends with everyone she met. She was able to help employ a lot of people and help numerous people get into their homes.

Lisa married Mike Graf on Aug. 29, 2009, in a beautiful ceremony overlooking Lake Wissota, where they have resided since. Together they relished spending time with their family, and she especially loved spoiling her grandsons. Mike and Lisa enjoyed vacationing to warm destinations, riding their Harley, cheering on the Packers and Badgers and getting together with their friends while boating on Lake Wissota.

Survivors include her husband, Mike; sons: Lucas Stelter (girlfriend Brittany Lyons), Fall Creek, Wisconsin; Eric (Samantha) Stelter and their sons: Leo and Jax, Colfax, Wisconsin; David (girlfriend Alicia Giese) Graf, Chippewa Falls; and Joseph Graf, Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by her sister, Laurie (David) Dies, Waunakee, Wisconsin, and their children: Elizabeth (Adam) Vande Zande and their son, Grayson, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; Sarah (fiancé Brodie Frank) Dies, Marshall, Wisconsin; and Timothy Dies, Waunakee, Wisconsin. Additionally, she is survived by her godmother and aunt, Kay Smith, West Des Moines, Iowa; and uncles and aunts: Ron and Sue Smith, Lemont, Pennsylvania; Paul and Thelma Bublitz, Annapolis, Maryland; and in-laws: C. Joseph and Marlys Graf, Eau Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. Friends and family are invited to gather following the service at Wissota High Shores Supper Club, 17985 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a time of celebration and reminiscing.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, and one hour prior to the memorial service on Wednesday.

The family prefers memorials to the Lake Wissota Improvement and Protection Association.

