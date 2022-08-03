Llaird B. Hunter

Llaird was born on August 4, 1931, to Norman and Florence (Fitzwater) Hunter in La Crosse, WI. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Llaird then married Theresa Knepper on June 27, 1964 in Trempealeau, WI. He worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineers until his retirement.

Llaird enjoyed golfing, curling, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his incredible ability to tell a story.

He is survived by his daughters: Florence Hunter (Mike Malles), Sharon Bulawa (Paul), Janet McClanahan (Mike), Heather Poss (Steve), Holly Wilber (Pete Lewis); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; his parents: Norman and Florence; brother, Norman; sister-in-law, Iris; stepmother, Mary; one stepbrother, Paul and three stepsisters: Claire, Marianne, and Irene.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Trempealeau Sportsmans Club from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.