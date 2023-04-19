BLOOMER — Lloyd Dean Jenneman, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer surrounded by his loving family.

Lloyd was born Aug. 2, 1931, in the town of Eagle Point to Herb and Georgia (Lunderville) Jenneman.

He married Karen Audorff on Aug. 19, 1958, in Stillwater, Minnesota. They were married until Karen’s passing in 1986.

He worked for the city of Cornell for several years and retired from there. He also worked a variety of other jobs, including Hank Smith Construction, Holcombe Oil/Holcombe Construction, Luke Dernovsek Construction and Josifek Construction, and was a long-distance trucker. He enjoyed running heavy equipment.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing BINGO and going to the casino. He loved telling stories and had a dry sense of humor.

Lloyd is survived by his four children: Sharon (Michael) Stephens, Connie (Steve) Gont, Timothy (Linda) Jenneman, and Marsha (Roger) Hanson; and his significant other of 28 years, Kathryn Adrian; his grandchildren: Debora (Max) Readinger, Lloyd Stephens (Haley Olerich), Karen (Kyle) Winchell, Arthur Gont (Rachel Braden), David (Laura) Gont, Monique Westaby (Kirk Bowe), Matthew Jenneman, Michael Jenneman, Michelle (Mike) Mahler, Stephanie Snyder; 32 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in law: Gene Kane, LeRoy Audorff, Roger Audorff; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Reinke; several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by Kathryn’s daughter, Roberta Picard (Tom McCann); her granddaughter, Desiree (Ed) Reed; and one great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; his two daughters in infancy: Carolyn and Nancy; his grandson, Forest Stephens; and his siblings: Katherine (Ed) Rylander, Roger (Norma) Jenneman and Edward Jenneman; and his father and mother-in-law, Ernest (Vera) Audorff.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Inurnment will be at the Cornell Cemetery in Cornell.

A visitation will start at 10 a.m. and go until the time of service.

Memorials are appreciated to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell.

Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell is assisting the family.