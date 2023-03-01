MENOMONIE — Lloyd W. Shafer Jr., AKA: (Wild) Bill Shafer, age 77 of Menomonie, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in his home.

Bill was born June 7, 1945, in Menomonie to Lloyd and LaVinia (Steinmeyer) Shafer. He married Victoria (Vicki) Wald in September of 1963.

Bill owned and operated Bills Mobile Home Repair and Towing for 50 years. Later, he worked for Pleasant Valley Properties (VLCL Properties), managing a crew up to the day he passed on. He enjoyed restoring vehicles, hunting the west, New Castle, Wyoming, gambling in Deadwood, South Dakota, and enjoyed weekends in northern Wisconsin but rarely took time for himself. He was a hard worker, and there was always a job to be done.

Bill is survived by two daughters, Kelly Shafer and Cindy Shafer (Rick Smith) of Menomonie; one granddaughter, Aspen Rachel Suckow; many adopted by heart children: Monty Keeley, Karen DeSmith, Matt Mowers, Tim Fick and many former crew members; two brothers, Robert Shafer and Richard (Marilyn) Shafer, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; mother, LaVinia; and brother, Tom (Vicki) Shafer.

A celebration of life will be held at Kyote's Den Bar and Grill in Menomonie on March 5, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

