Logan Edward Monk, age 17, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Logan was born on May 17, 2005, in Winona, the son of Robert Monk and Andrea (Huntbatch) Gierok. Logan made the decision to be a donor when he received his driver’s license almost two years ago; his decision has enabled his doctors and surgeons to find compatible recipients for many of his organs, leading to a number of hopeful and successful transplants to those who were in need of them.

Logan’s family would like to extend a “thank you” to the Gundersen Health Critical Care Unit, as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison Transplant Team for their professional care of Logan.

A celebration of Logan’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Winona Senior High School Gymnasium, 901 Gilmore Ave., Winona. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview as well as one hour prior to the celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the high school. Logan’s family has requested and encouraged all in attendance to wear their Winona Winhawk apparel, Miami Dolphins colors or your favorite sports team and gear, if possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools in memory of Logan Monk. www.hofffuneral.com.