CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lois A. Clark, age 99, of the Town of Eagle Point, Chippewa Falls, passed away on January 25, 2023.

Lois was born on April 25, 1923, in Chippewa Falls to Thomas and Hanna (Nyhus) Flackey. In 1940, she graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and, later, Eau Claire Technical School.

On October 19, 1943, she married Ralph Clark at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls. Shortly after, they moved to a small dairy farm in Eagle Point, which they substantially expanded with hard work and determination over the years.

Lois enjoyed farming, working in the fields, milking cows, and caring for her many pets: cats, dogs, horses, and birds. She loved all animals and had a special passion for horses — stating she had been “horse crazy” since she was a young girl and continuing to ride until the age of 95. Lois also enjoyed dancing and won several dance contests with her husband. She even danced alone around her large kitchen table in her later years. Gardening, plants, and flowers were always part of her life. Lois continued to learn everything she could about caring for them and always had a pot of dirt ready for more.

She was an avid quilter and a Green Bay Packers fan. Lois was a leader for the Prairie Hustlers 4-H Club for 34 years, a Charter member of the Chippewa Valley Trail Riders, and Christ Lutheran Church. She had many friends and maintained a special appreciation for those that had worked on the farm in the early years.

Lois had a very special bond with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to visit with them and find out everything they were doing on a regular basis.

Lois is survived by her children: Robert (Sue), Steve (Oscar), Larry (Mary Beth), Ron (Mary), Lou Ann (Frank), and Dale; grandchildren: Ben, Laura, Cole, Rodney, Lindsay, Adam, Ryan, Maggie, and Madison; daughter-in-law, Kathy Clark; sister-in-law, Beverly Flackey; five great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her horse, Trixie.

Lois was preceded in death by her son, Duane “Butch”; husband, Ralph; brother, Deane; and brothers-in-law: Clarence (Fern) and Kenny (Betty).

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Gregory Stenzel of Christ Lutheran Church will be officiating.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed/recorded and available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/lois-clark.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.