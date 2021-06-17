LEXINGTON, KY—Lois Ann Dunnum, 85, of Lexington, KY, widow of Harold Eugene Dunnum, died in Alma, AR on June 9, 2021 after a brief illness.

She was born in LaCrosse, WI in 1935 to the late Emil Andrew Cornell and Frances Marion Souchek Cornell.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Emil and Frances; her brother, Andrew and her sister, Shirley Thompson.

She is survived by her sisters: Ardell Daffinrude and Bonnie Radke; her brothers: Herbert Cornell (Hazel) and Emil Cornell Jr., (Rachel); son, Daniel Eugene Dunnum (Patricia); daughter, Julie Ann Dunnum Evans (Mark); grandchildren: Daniel Christian Dunnum (Maggie), Caroline Victoria Wooldridge (Phil), Matthew Dunnum Evans, Jacob Michael Evans (Ashton), Zoe Smith, and Layla Dunnum; great-grandchildren: Jones Gresham and Grayson Kenneth Evans.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. A private funeral will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Donations to Heart of Hospice Foundation, www.heartofhospicefoundation.net or Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund in Lexington, KY are encouraged. www.milwardfuneral.com.