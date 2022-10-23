 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lois Ann Olson

LA CROSSE — Lois Ann Olson, 80, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor John Stennes-Spidahl will officiate and a private family interment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

