LA CROSSE — Lois C. Mercer, 84, passed away on Jan. 2 from ALS, surrounded by her loved ones in La Crosse. Originally from Marshfield, Wisconsin, Lois was born on July 30, 1938, to Viola (West) and Clarence Olson. She was one of six daughters. She married Allen Mercer in 1959 (deceased) and had three children, Mari (deceased), Mark (deceased), Michael of Muskego, Wisconsin, and one grandson named Cole. Lois worked as a paralegal before she met Don Humm, her loving partner of the last 12 years. They enjoyed spending winters in Pharr, Texas, and summers in La Crosse. Together they enjoyed seeing the country by motorcycle, playing cards with friends, winning at the casinos and spending time with family. There will be a private family interment service. We will miss Lois and that radiant smile…