LA CRESCENT, MN—Lois Elaine Humburg, age 86, formerly of La Crescent, MN, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home in Harlingen, TX.

Lois was born January 21, 1934, the daughter of Joseph and Hazel Olson, baptized on December 13, 1935, and confirmed May 8th, 1949. She graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1952 and married Wilfred Theodore Humburg on October 19, 1952, in Blue Earth, MN.

Born in the small farmhouse that she was raised in; Lois grew up sharing daily farm chores with her siblings and cousins. In 1952 she married Wilfred Humburg, started a family, and had four children. Lois was a strong and resourceful woman, providing for her family by using her artistic talents to sew clothes, groom dogs, make soft sculpture dolls and painting. What she enjoyed most was gathering with her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons: Steven (Ruth) of Gaithersburg, MD, Jon of Ashland, WI, and daughter, Heidi White of Alexandria, MN; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and her sisters: Eleanor Stewart and Kay (Chuck) Holmseth; and Donald Nelson with whom she enjoyed sharing the last ten years of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred in 2009, her son Jay, both parents, one sister, three brothers and son-in-law Glenn White.