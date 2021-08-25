ONALASKA—Lois Elaine Koelblinger Rudolph, age 88, of Onalaska, WI, peacefully passed away August 20, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin surrounded by loved ones.
Lois was born December 4, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN., to Charles and Ann (Galush) Koelblinger. She graduated from Miller Vocational High School in Minneapolis in 1951. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Donald Edward Rudolph, on May 19, 1952.
Lois was a gifted artist. She was a long-time member of La Crosse Society of Arts & Crafts. Her oil and watercolor paintings are cherished by her family. Her artistical talents also included cake decorating, teaching and playing the piano.
Lois was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska, Wisconsin. She valued time with dear friends in the Red Hat Society and La Crosse Society of Arts & Crafts. Her most treasured time was spent with her beloved family.
Through Lois’s husband, Donald’s, involvement in the Optimist Society, they became involved in the La Crosse-Dubna Friendship Association. During their trips to Dubna, Russia, the family established life-long friendships with their host families.
More than anything, Lois loved her family. They were her world. She is survived by her seven children: Terry Brooks, Dave (Pat) Rudolph, Chuck (Darcie Rodman) Rudolph, Jean (Todd) Solberg, Tom Rudolph, Ann Rudolph, Kathy Sanford, and Jim Sanford. Nineteen grandchildren: Jenn, Bridget (Justin), Melissa, Josh, Katy, Colleen (Nick), Robin, Elizabeth, Matt, Becca, Franki, Sarah, Maggie, Madeline, Allison, Jessie, Maya, Peter, and Abby. Eleven great-grandchildren: Ella, Billy, Haven, Aliza, Aurora, Kalem, Jack, Dustin, Willow, Luna, and Sabrina. One great-great grandchild Ava Elaine. Sisters-in-law Judy Reseutek and Pam (John) Doubek, beloved nieces and nephews as well as cherished other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rudolph, her parents, brothers Robert “Bob” and Charles “Chuck”, sisters Dorothy “DoDo”, Marion, Lucille “Lucy”, and Geraldine “Gerry”.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held August 26, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. They will be sent to Havenwood of Onalaska and the West Salem Vocal Music/Drama Department.
The family would like to thank the staff at Havenwood of Onalaska, you will always be a part of our extended family, and the hospital staff at Gundersen Medical Center of La Crosse. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.