LA CROSSE—Lois Fellenz of La Crosse passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023 with her loving family by her side at the age of 88, at the Oakbrook Rehabilitation Center. Lois was born on March 19, 1935 to James and Norma (Sagaer) Stoeckly in La Crosse.

After graduating from Aquinas High School, she married Donald Fellenz and had eight children. When she tragically lost her husband and son in a canoe accident, she returned to school and obtained her nursing degree to support her family. Lois was a nurse for the St. Francis Nursing Home for 32 years always caring for others and making sure their needs were met.

Lois’s pride and joy was her family. She quickly took on the role of Mother and Father to her children and did everything she could for them throughout her life. She was a regular at the ball parks watching her sons and grandchildren play ball and was their biggest fan in everything they did, and she was their biggest hero.

She enjoyed jazz music, bingo, playing games and cards with family and friends and was an avid Packer fan through ups and downs. Lois was also an active member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Sally (Robert) Puent of Ringle, WI; sons: Michael of La Crosse, Matthew (Pam) of La Crosse, Martin (Joanie) of Onalaska, Myron (Tammy) of West Salem, Steven (Gina) of La Crosse and Paul (Michelle) of La Crosse; thirteen grandchildren: Brian (Jodi) Puent, Kevin (Ciolagh) Puent, Nick (Erin) Fellenz, Morgan Fellenz, Michelle (Chad) Powell, Amy (Alex) Watrud, Marissa (Andrew) Oliver, Maggie Fellenz, Austin (Brooke) Fellenz, Peyton (Emily) Fellenz, Zachary Fellenz, MacKenzie Fellenz; step grandson, Steven (Kelsey) Bachman; fourteen great-grandchildren: Damien, Griffin, Everett, Addison, Aubrey, Emmett, Clayton, Elsie Puent, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Sawyer Fellenz, Aimsleigh, Lincoln Powell, and Brady Bachman; brothers: Donald (Diane) Stoeckly of Onalaska, David (Jini) Stoeckly of Onalaska; sisters: Carol Dahl of Janesville, Mary (Donald) Clements of Holmen, Judy (Harold) Smith of Onalaska, Patty (David) Post of La Crosse and Lynda Shepherd of Salem, OR; sisters-in-law: Sue Stoeckly of La Crosse, Diane Stoeckley of West Salem and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; son, Mark; parents: James and Norma (Sagaer) Stoeckly; brothers: James and Jerry Stoeckly.

Lois’s final message to all, “Now I have begun my final journey. Please know that my wonderful family and friends have strengthened me and made my life rich and full. I can sum up in three words what I’ve learned about life. “It Goes On!”

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Freedom Honor Flight.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mayo Hospital, Oakbrook Rehabilitation Center, and St Croix Hospice for their devoted care.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St., La Crosse.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.