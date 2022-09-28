Lois H. Matthews
VIROQUA - Lois H. Matthews, age 93, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Vernon Manor. She was born on June 2, 1929, to Louis and Alma Boegen in Maywood, IL. Lois graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School in 1948. Following high school graduation, Lois attended Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated from in 1954. She married Russell Matthews on September 11, 1964, at Christ Lutheran Church in Oak Park, IL. The family moved to Viroqua in 1972. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Vernon Manor. She was a member of the Oak Park Ski Club and the Antioch, Illinois Community Theatre. She loved to travel; highlights included Africa, various National Parks, Germany, Norway, and Sweden. She had a love for animals and was known for her sassy spirit.
Survivors include her children: Keith Matthews and Leslie Matthews; other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Matthews; her brother, Eugene Boegen; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Boegen.
No services are planned.