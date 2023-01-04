ALTOONA — Lois J. Hanrahan, 91, of Altoona died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.

Lois was born May 1, 1931, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Raymond and Amparo (Santana Y Ramirez) Simmons. At the age of 5, her family moved to New York City.

Lois lived a long and adventurous life and career while working for several advertising agencies in New York and San Francisco. She later became an advertising director for Mattel and Tonka Toys. Her work in the toy industry led her to travel to many parts of the world. While working for Tonka Toys, their biggest projects were the production and unveiling of Pound Puppies and GoBots, including collaboration with Hanna-Barbera on animated series for Pound Puppies and GoBots.

In 1989, she semi-retired and moved to Chippewa Falls to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and sister. She then opened her own ad agency; some of her clients were Country Treasures, Spring Street Sports and Kristo Orthodontics.

Lois loved to travel, especially cruising with family and friends. She enjoyed Broadway shows and the Opera and local theatrical productions.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Jayne Taylor of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Shirley Strogna of Chippewa Falls; and her grand dog, Murphy.

Lois was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ken Taylor; and her parents.

Lois absolutely adored her daughter, Jayne, son-in-law, Ken and grand dog, Murphy and other grand dogs.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Aaron Zook of Christ Episcopal Church in Chippewa Falls will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

Lois and her family appreciated all the care she received. The home care from Donna Cote, Jen Velie, Lisa Parker and Amber Shager, St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart Hospitals, Grace Edgewood and St. Joseph’s Hospice staff. Also Amy Raith and Penny Helwig with Inclusa, who coordinated care and worked to keep her home as long as possible with her sister and their beloved cat, Longtail, and Pete Sterzinger who helped out every Saturday, keeping the house running smoothly and ensured the birds had plenty to eat for the week. Your kindness was the highlight of many days. Her family would also like to thank Mayo neurology for all their care and compassion.

