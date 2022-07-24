 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lois J. Pawlowski

EAGAN — Lois J. Pawlowski, 74, of Eagan and formerly Winona, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, led by Funeral Celebrant Jodi Heim. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at East Grace Cemetery in rural Peterson. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or donor's choice.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.hofffuneral.com.

