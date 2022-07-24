Lois J. Pawlowski

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, led by Funeral Celebrant Jodi Heim. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at East Grace Cemetery in rural Peterson. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or donor's choice.