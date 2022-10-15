Lois J. Schlattman

CHIPPEWA—Lois J. Lawrence Schlattman, 78, died peacefully on October 13, 2022, at Oakwood Health Services Nursing Home in Altoona.

Lois was born on April 25, 1944, to Evert and Agnes (Labrec) Williams. Lois was the wife of Henry Schlattman. Together, they enjoyed dancing, trips to Branson, and camping at O’Neil Creek. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Eau Claire and the Mall Birthday Club – Walkers. She worked at K-Mart for 28 years and was a restaurant manager at retirement.

Lois is survived by her husband, Henry; children, Peter (Mariann) Lawrence, Susan (John) Eide, and James (Nikki) Lawrence; grandchildren, David (Marcy), Jane (Alan), Jena (Andrew), Krista, Zach, Jakob; special great-granddaughter, Kassidy; sister, Marie Williams; sister-in-law, Marie (John); very special cats, Trixie, Annie, and Patti.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lyle Labrec; sister, Jean Sneen; and sister-in-law, Louise Tautar; and her special cat, Abbe.

The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire, WI 54703, with a visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Fr. James Kurzynski will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to an animal shelter of donor’s choice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.