CASHTON—Lois Jean (Lee) Small, 87, formerly of Cashton, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Oakridge Gardens in Menasha, WI, surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born April 25, 1935, to Ray and Bella Lee in Cashton, WI. She was employed at Kimberly-Clark Corporation from 1979 until retirement in 1998. Lois was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, WI. She was an avid golfer and found time to enjoy sewing and gardening.

Lois is survived by two sons: Gregory (Deborah) Small of Hudson, WI, David (Kelly Prosser) Small of Appleton, WI; grandson, Erik Small of Hudson, WI; a sister, Ruth Ann Peshak of La Crosse, WI; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Bella; brother, Howard Schell; sister, Mary Lee; and brother-in-law, Bob Peshak.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:00 p.m. in the Immanuel, Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton, WI. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.