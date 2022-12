LA CROSSE - Lois L. Johnson, 70, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 1, 1952 in La Crosse to Edgar and Louise (Kramer) Johnson. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 3636 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Martin Yeager will officiate. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family.