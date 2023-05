Lois M. (Berg) Myhre, 78, formerly of Chaseburg, went home to be with Jesus on May 10, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.