Lois M. Eitland Stueland

Lois M. Eitland Stueland, 72, of Viroqua, died Thursday, October 14, 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

