Lois Marie Bigelow passed away on May 30, 2023, at Brookdale-Onalaska Assisted Living Facility.

Lois was born on a dairy farm in Houston County to Norman and Bertha Tennison. She had fond memories of her parents operating a dairy, where a spring-fed brook that ran past the backdoor of their home, cooled the bottled fresh milk that her father delivered to the Houston residents by means of horse and buggy. Except for a few years when the family lived near St. Charles, Minn., Lois attended Houston Public School and graduated in 1948. Organizing class reunions and meeting up with former classmates were highlights of her retirement years.

In 1956, Lois married John Bigelow, who passed away in 2016. Lois and John enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. following sports teams, often attending major league baseball games, basketball playoffs, and both Packers and University of Wisconsin football games. In her later years at Brookdale, she loved reading books on her Kindle, exploring on her computer and interacting with both staff and residents.

Lois worked in the accounting field at Trane Company and Allis Chalmers in LaCrosse and at Blue Cross-Blue Shield in Milwaukee. While Lois and John lived in Milwaukee and Fox Point most of their married life, they were happy to return to La Crosse in 1982 to transition into semi-retirement.

Lois is survived by her sister, Norma Hove of Madison, Wis.; her nephews: Jim Hove (Chikako) of Kyoto, Japan, Bill Hove (Bryn) of Sussex, Wis., and Tom Hove (Hye-Jin) of Seoul, South Korea; and grandnephew/niece Henry and Olivia Hove of Oconomowoc, Wis.

In honor of Lois’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff members at Brookdale-Onalaska, who created a welcoming home for Lois for the last six years; the staff of Gundersen-Hospice; and the friends, relatives and former coworkers and neighbors who remembered Lois with many acts of kindness. Coulee Region Cremation, Onalaska, is assisting the family.