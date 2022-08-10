SUN PRAIRIE—Lois Schye, age 90, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living. She was born on June 6, 1932, in Viroqua, Wis., the daughter of Gerhardt and Carol (Selin) Sorenson.

Lois graduated from Westby High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, Martin Schye, at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1967.

Lois was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the slot machines and bingo. Above all, family and friends were the most important things to Lois.

Lois is survived by her five daughters: Marna (Jack) Creery, Sally (Jeff) Toseff, Sue Meyer, Julie Meyer and Jennifer (Steven) McGinnity; brother, Jim (Pat) Sorenson; five granddaughters: Katie (Bo) Anderson, Carrie (Omahar) Aranda, Emily (Brent) Dachel, Maura McGinnity and Abigail McGinnity; one grandson, Benjamin Lofgren; many great-grandchildren; and special family member, Steve (Lucy) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; son, Mark Meyer; parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lofgren; three sisters; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service was held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials in Lois’ name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

