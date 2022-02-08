BANGOR—Lon R. Dessner, 55, of Bangor, passed away January, 27, 2022.

He was born July 9, 1966, to Charles and Beulah (Pfaff) Dessner. Lon was a lifelong resident of the Bangor area. He owned and operated Riverside Custom Automotive Shop. Lon enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles, racing, cars, and going to Vegas. He had a larger than life personality and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his fiancee, Lori Mayne; step-son, Kyle Mayne; siblings: Larry (Pat) Dessner, Lenette (Rick) Hatz, Lucinda (Roger) Barth, and Lee (Sarah) Dessner; Lori’s sister, Vicky Webber; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Lon was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Jason Hatz.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Because Lon wasn’t really a “flower guy” memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com