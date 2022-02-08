 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lon R. Dessner

BANGOR—Lon R. Dessner, 55, of Bangor, passed away January, 27, 2022.

He was born July 9, 1966, to Charles and Beulah (Pfaff) Dessner. Lon was a lifelong resident of the Bangor area. He owned and operated Riverside Custom Automotive Shop. Lon enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles, racing, cars, and going to Vegas. He had a larger than life personality and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his fiancee, Lori Mayne; step-son, Kyle Mayne; siblings: Larry (Pat) Dessner, Lenette (Rick) Hatz, Lucinda (Roger) Barth, and Lee (Sarah) Dessner; Lori’s sister, Vicky Webber; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Lon was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Jason Hatz.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Because Lon wasn’t really a “flower guy” memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

