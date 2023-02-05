Loren was a loving husband to Dolores (Dee), who preceded him in death in 2019, a beloved father to his four children, an engaged and caring grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Family was the center of his life. Loren was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and loved music, especially jazz. He enjoyed all types of sports, board games and cards and was the consummate competitor. Loren was proud of his career in business and enjoyed his involvement in numerous civic and social organizations.