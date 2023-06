HOLMEN—Loren H. Primmer, 84, of Holmen, formerly of Viroqua, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home. Loren was born to Guy and Merle (Fish) Primmer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Roth Family Cremation Center. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com