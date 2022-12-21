ONALASKA — Loren “Larry” Dittman died Dec. 17, 2022, at his home in rural Onalaska from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born Feb. 26, 1942, in La Crosse, the youngest of five children of William H. and Hazel (Huntington) Dittman. Larry was a near-lifelong resident of the La Crosse/ Onalaska area. A 1960 graduate of Central High School, he also held undergraduate and graduate degrees from UW-La Crosse and Harvard University.

Larry married Amelia Lochner at Prairie du Chien in 1974. They shared more than 48 wonderful years together.

While attending college full time, he started his career in broadcasting, first at WISV Radio in Viroqua, then with WKBH Radio and WKBT-TV, Channel 8 in La Crosse. He filled a number of on-air roles with Channel 8, including news, weather, sports and commercial announcements, as well as hosting a long running popular daytime game show — TV Bingo.

Upon earning undergraduate and graduate degrees at UW-La Crosse, Larry was appointed to the faculty there as director of information services. Over several years, this administrative assignment expanded to oversight of University Relations, Alumni Affairs, Publications and University Advancement. Larry was directly involved in establishing the UW-La Crosse Foundation and recruiting its first board of directors.

He was especially proud of his role in facilitating the development of Norskedalen, which evolved through conversations with Dr. Alf Gundersen about Dr. Gundersen’s desire to create a lasting memorial to his mother. This became the Helga Gundersen Arboretum. Dr. Gundersen later acquired and donated the two remaining farms that became the Norwegian Valley Nature Center’s core property.

Larry was later invited to join a special graduate program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, focusing on not-for-profit management. This led to Larry’s establishing Church Street Associates, which provided a wide range of consulting services in philanthropy. Church Street operated successfully throughout the Upper Midwest for more than 25 years until Larry’s retirement in 2013. Happy years with family, friends and travel followed, until Larry’s progressive illness intervened.

Throughout his professional career, Larry engaged in many volunteer and board roles with a number of local and regional organizations, highlighting the Salvation Army of La Crosse, The Holmen Area Community Foundation, Norskedalen and Options Health Clinic, among numerous others.

Larry had a great sense of humor that will be especially remembered by his family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: William Jr., Arlene Hutson, Garland and Richard. He is survived by his wife, Amelia, and his three children: Laura (Brian) Nason of Freedom, Wisconsin, Andrew (Abbie) Dittman of Onalaska, and Alexandra (Bill) Muehl of Austin, Texas, as well as eight much loved grandchildren and many longtime friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salvation Army of La Crosse or to Norskedalen in Coon Valley. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Christ Episcopal Church (111 Ninth St. N., La Crosse, Wisconsin). A time for visitation will take place at the church prior to the services, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.