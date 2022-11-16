EAU CLAIRE — Lorenz J. “Larry” Schreier, 88, of Eau Claire passed away Oct. 7, 2022, at his home peacefully.

He was born May 15, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, the son of John and Florence (Anderl) Schreier. Larry graduated from McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls with the class of 1952. In 1957, he entered the U.S. Army, serving until his honorable discharge in 1959.

Larry is survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Geroge Schreier; and sister, Mary Rose Bender.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father Tom Krieg celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to Mass at church. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.

