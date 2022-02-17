 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loretta (Lori) Stigen

SPARTA—Loretta (Lori) Stigen, 80, of Sparta, passed away in Cocoa Beach, FL Feb. 8, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta. Live streaming may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/videos. A Celebration of Lori’s life will be held at a later date and announced accordingly.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

