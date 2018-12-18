Pastor Loretta “Lorie” Irene
Pastor Loretta “Lorie” Irene Betz, 66, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Lorie was born in Milwaukee and grew up in La Crosse. She graduated from Central High School and the University of UW-La Crosse. Lorie taught school in Prairie du Chien and taught piano lessons to many young pianists over the years.
Later in life, Lorie chose to follow a long time passion. She attended Wartburg Seminary and earned a Masters of Divinity. After years of serving the Methodist Church, Lorie was called to serve in the ordained ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Recently, Lorie served as Chaplain at Bethel Home and services in Viroqua.
She is survived by her son, Cory (Diane); sister, Luanne (Mike) Atkins; and nieces, Sara (Jason) Wasserberg and Nina (Shawn) Halverson.
Lorie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Irene (nee Bakkestuen) Midtlein; sister, Lisa; and brother, Greg.
Lorie will be forever remembered by her extended family and numerous dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate with burial to follow in the Vang Cemetery, rural Westby. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Friends may also call at the church from 10 a.m. till the time of service.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.