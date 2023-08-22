SPARTA—Loretta R. (Rommel) Fennigkoh, 89, of Sparta died on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Mulder Healthcare, in West Salem.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Sparta, with Reverend Jon Hackbarth officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Sparta.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.