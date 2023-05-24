BALDWIN — Lori A. Berg, 51, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, at her home in Baldwin, surrounded by her children, mother and brothers after a hard-fought two-year battle with cancer.

Lori was born on Aug. 31, 1971, to Kenneth and Linda (Goettl) Berg. She was the youngest and only girl of the family. She grew up in Eagleton and graduated from McDonell High School in 1989.

Lori previously owned Jac’s Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls. Lori worked at numerous companies but ended up at Phillips Med in Hudson. Lori was the queen of Goodwill shopping, but she would always tell you there was only one Goodwill that was the best. That was Menomonie Goodwill. Lori loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.

Lori is survived by her mother, Linda; her children: Alexis (Jacob) Peterson, Jacob (Sierra) Berg and Chase Berg; her grandbabies: Joscelyn “JoJo,” Brently, Jayden, Hudsyn, Charlie and Everly; her brothers: Rocky (Kathie), Todd (Jacci) and Scot (Mary) Berg; a very special friend, Mark Wirth; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Also, by her dog, Pako.

Lori is predeceased by her father, Kenneth; her brother Greg; her paternal grandparents, Melvin and Eleanor Berg; maternal grandparents, John and Caroline Goettl; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

You will always be missed and loved. “Keep smiling! Love you always until tomorrow.” Rest in peace!

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery and a celebration of life will both be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Friends and family may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.