HOKAH, Minn. — Lori A. McCallson, 55, of Hokah, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after her courageous battle against cancer. She spent her last moments, just how she would have wanted, surrounded at home with love from her family.

She was born in La Crosse on Sept. 11, 1967, to Roger Witt and Dorothy (Becker) Gilbert. Lori was a 1986 graduate of La Crescent-Hokah. She married her high school sweetheart, Kevin, on May 10, 1986. After high school, she began working for the La Crescent School District, where she stayed for over 26 years. Many would recognize that smiling face when they walked into Kids Company!

Lori’s greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with them, especially her four grandchildren. From enjoying time outside, camping, watching their sporting events, crafts, collecting bugs, to painting nails; she was the best grandma! She was the world’s best bargain shopper. If it was a deal, she would find it!

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Kevin; her children: Matt (Nicki), Ryan, and Hunter; her grandchildren: Landon, Tauryn, Axl, and Faye; her mother, Dorothy Gilbert; her father, Roger Witt; brothers: Robert (Mary) Witt, Dan Witt, and half-siblings: Brian and Tonya Witt; her father-in-law, Arden McCallson; and is further survived by many brother/sisters-in law: nieces and nephews; relatives; and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Kathy McCallson.

The family would like to thank the cancer care team at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse as well as the hospice team for their wonderful support and care.

As per Lori’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life on from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Hokah Fire Station.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family, and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.