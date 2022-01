WEST SALEM—Lori A. Sage, 55, of West Salem, WI passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5:30 PM until the time of service. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of the La Crosse Tribune. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.