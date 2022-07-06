Lori A. (White) Adams

Lori Ann (White) Adams, age 59, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, after a long battle with chronic illness.

Lori was born Nov. 19, 1962, to Raymond and Sandra White. She was born and grew up in the Baldwin/New Richmond area.

Lori married William Adams, and together they had two sons, Travis (Kayla Grambort) and William Adams (Shawna Adams). Lori’s joy and life purpose was her children, grandchildren, mother (Sandra White) and closest friends.

Throughout her ailment she remained strong, positive and outgoing, kept her strong sense of humor, and continued to pour her love into her family and friends.

Lori is survived by her children: Travis Adams (Kayla Grambort), William Adams (Shawna Adams); grandchildren: Miranda Rogowski, Brooklyn Adams, Levi Adams, and Riley Adams; mother, Sandra White; brother, Randy White; sister, Carrie White; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Raymond White; and partner, James Brandt.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at RiverView Cemetery in the town of Dunn, Dunn County, with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

