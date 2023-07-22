SAVANNAH, GA—Lori Ann Halderson, 60, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away from natural causes on July 10, 2023. A Catholic graveside service will be held on September 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gay’s Mills Cemetery in Gays Mills, WI (16745 State Highway 131) followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Francis-Hermitage (14841 Turfan Rd.) at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gundersen Medical Foundation earmarked for mental health research. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.blaschkeschneider.com.